Court remands 6 men for  alleged armed robbery

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded six men at Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan for alleged armed robbery and receiving stolen property worth N32 million.

The defendants are Mathew Elegbede, 34, Adeleye Nurudeen, 37; Obina David, 39; Aromeh Friday, 34; Anagaba John, 35 and Chukwuka Aralia, 56.

They are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and receiving stolen goods.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, did not take the plea of the defendants due to lack of jurisdiction.

She remanded the defendants pending the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) from Oyo State Ministry of Justice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case until April 22 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Cpl. Akeem Akinloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Nov. 10, 2024, at about 10.30 p.m. at Podo Road, Challenge area of Ibadan.

Akinloye said that five of the defendants, while armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, attacked one Aremu Agunbiade, the Chief Security Officer(CSO) and other security guards of Asabi Plastic Factory.

He said that the defendants carted away 280 bags of Lotrene and 220 bags of Ctnopol, valued at N32 million, belonging to the company.

Akinloye said the sixth defendant, Aralu, received the stolen items from the other defendants, knowing same to be stolen.

He said the offences contravened Sections 1 (2), 5 and 6 (B) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004 (NAN)