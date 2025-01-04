CDS Visits Frontline Units in Kaduna, Plateau, Calls for Citizens’ Rights Protection

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has reaffirmed the Nigerian military’s commitment to protecting citizens’ rights during operations.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has reaffirmed the Nigerian military’s commitment to protecting citizens’ rights during operations.

The CDS made this declaration during his recent operational visit to frontline units under Operation Safe Haven in Kaduna and Plateau States.

Addressing troops at the 2 National Mission Brigade in Samaru Kataf, Kaduna State, and Sector 8 in Mangu, Plateau State, General Musa emphasized the importance of upholding human rights while executing military duties.

He reminded the troops that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) are mandated to protect lives and property and must adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

“Take the fight to the criminals’ hideouts and flush them out completely,” General Musa urged, calling for renewed vigor in combating insurgency as the nation enters 2025.

He also warned against any illegal activities that could tarnish the reputation of the AFN, stressing teamwork as a critical element for operational success.

During the visit, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, briefed the CDS on the security situation within the joint operational area.

In Southern Kaduna, the CDS paid homage to the Chief of Kagoro, His Royal Highness Agwam Ufuwai Bonet, and expressed gratitude for the royal father’s continued support to troops stationed in the area.

Accompanying the CDS to the 2 National Mission Brigade was Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Kaduna South Senatorial District. The Senator commended the CDS for his efforts in addressing the region’s security challenges.

The visit underscores the Defence Headquarters’ commitment to restoring peace and security in Nigeria’s troubled regions while ensuring that military operations remain within the bounds of human rights and professional conduct.