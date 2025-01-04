Mercy Aigbe’s ‘Thinline’ rakes in N100m in cinemas

Mercy Aigbe’s recently released film ‘Thinline’ has made N100 million total ticket sales in cinemas.

By Taiye Olayemi



Cinemax, the distribution company for the movie, revealed this on its Instagram page, @cinemaxng, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Thinline was released into the cinema on Dec. 13.

Cinemax, in appreciation of the fans of the movie, stated: “Over 100 million, and it’s all because of you. Thank you all for your love and support.

“All those who have seen this movie, thank you. Those who haven’t please get your ticket for premium entertainment and an unforgettable story

“Thinline is not just another movie, it has all the mix and twist.”

Aigbe also took to her Instagram page, @realmercyaigbe, to appreciate her fans.

She stated: “Elede mi a de Oyo, Ariwo e lo ma po. Against all Odds, Against all the challenges, my amazing movie Thinline is still thriving and standing tall.

“My heart is full of gratitude to God and to everyone who has supported this journey this far. I am so so grateful.

“This win would not have been possible without your love, encouragement and support. For that, I say a big thank you to everyone who has seen this masterpiece in a cinema.” (NAN)