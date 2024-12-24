AANI Praises Nigerians’ Resilience, Calls for Unity and Progress in Christmas Message

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has commended Nigerians for their resilience and perseverance in the face of national challenges while extending warm Christmas and New Year greetings to all citizens.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement issued on December 24, 2024, AANI President Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor reaffirmed the association’s commitment to nation-building and called for collective efforts to advance Nigeria’s unity and progress.

On behalf of the National Executive Council and National Executive Committee, Ambassador Okafor lauded the steadfastness of AANI members in promoting the values of peace and development. He expressed deep gratitude to Nigerians for their patience and understanding amid the country’s socio-economic and security difficulties.

“This period of goodwill reminds us of the enduring spirit of our nation despite the numerous challenges we collectively face. Your enduring hope and faith in a brighter tomorrow inspire optimism for a better Nigeria,” the statement read.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of the Armed Forces, Police, and other security agencies, Ambassador Okafor praised their courage in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and ensuring the safety of all citizens. He urged them to remain steadfast in their duties, emphasizing that their efforts are deeply appreciated by the nation.

The AANI President also called on the government to prioritize the socio-economic well-being of citizens by addressing the root causes of conflict and promoting justice, equity, and inclusiveness. At the same time, he encouraged Nigerian youth to shun violence and extremism, advocating for constructive engagement through education, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

“As an association committed to nation-building, AANI reaffirms its dedication to contributing to Nigeria’s development through sound advice, policy advocacy, and initiatives that foster unity and progress,” he stated.

In his Christmas message, Ambassador Okafor urged all Nigerians to embrace the values of love, tolerance, and selflessness, which the season represents, and to approach the New Year with hope and determination.

“May 2025 bring peace, progress, and prosperity to us all,” the statement concluded.

The AANI’s message underscores the association’s commitment to fostering a harmonious and prosperous society, calling on all Nigerians to contribute to building a stronger and more united nation.