CDS Lauds Simon Ekpa’s Arrest, Eyes Extradition to Nigeria

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has expressed satisfaction with the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a prominent figure associated with pro-Biafra separatist activities, in Finland.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The arrest, hailed as a significant step towards addressing insecurity linked to secessionist agitation, has sparked hope for his eventual extradition to Nigeria to face justice.

In a statement released by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the CDS commended Finnish authorities for their cooperation in apprehending Ekpa. The development is seen as a breakthrough in efforts to address the challenges posed by the activities of groups promoting divisive ideologies and violence in Nigeria.

“The arrest of Simon Ekpa is a welcome development. The Defence Headquarters is optimistic that this will pave the way for his extradition to Nigeria, where he will face justice for his alleged involvement in activities threatening the peace and unity of our country,” the statement read.

Ekpa, a vocal advocate of secession, has been accused of instigating violence and orchestrating sit-at-home orders that have disrupted lives and livelihoods, particularly in Nigeria’s southeastern region. His arrest is part of ongoing efforts by Nigerian authorities to collaborate with international partners in addressing transnational crimes and holding offenders accountable.

While Nigerian security agencies continue their crackdown on secessionist activities, the CDS reaffirmed the military’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability.