British Council funds NOUN’s grant collaboration with UK varsity

The British Council has approved the funding of the Trans National Education (TNE) Exploratory Grant of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) with Cardiff Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom as a partner.

The NOUN team leader for the project, Dr. Juliana Ndunagu, explained that the approved project’s title is “A Scoping Activity for Analysing and Mitigating Barriers to TNE Between UK and Nigerian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)”.

According to her, the three main focuses of the project include creating an enabling environment for TNE through strengthening the quality of TNE; contributing to the removal of barriers to TNE and supporting or creating new opportunities, and supporting TNE to transform the local education system and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The duration of the project is 12 months, she said.

The Nigerian team on the project comprises six staff from NOUN while four come from the Cardiff Metropolitan University, Wales, in the UK.

The names of the NOUN team members are: Dr. Juliana Ndunagu, Faculty of Computing, as Principal Investigator

2) Dr. Loveth Ekwueme (Faculty of Education)

3) Dr. Johnson Okoh, Faculty of Management Sciences,

4) Dr Erimma Orie, Faculty of Law,

5) Dr. Matthew Ogwuche, Faculty of Social Sciences

6) Dr. Christina Ezeanya – (Faculty of Computing).