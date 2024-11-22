Buhari Mourns Kurfi, electoral commission boss who gave purpose to elections

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the demise of the former executive secretary of the defunct Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO), the precursor of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and

District Head of Kurfi in Katsina State, Alhaji Ahmadu Kurfi.



According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his media aide, Muhammadu Buhari said the death of Kurfi has deprived Nigeria of one its wisest and capable citizens who gave everything they could to the nation in its quest for unity and development, and a man, who he said, had given purpose to elections.



“His able stewardship as a federal permanent secretary and success as secretary of the electoral commission are testaments to his acumen, organizational skills and strategies.



“We consider it our good fortune in Katsina state to have had him for so long as an administrator, opinion leader and traditional ruler who always led from the front. May it please Allah to grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.



“My condolences to the family of the deceased, the Emir and the members of the Katsina Emirate Council, Governor Dikko Umar Radda and the people of the state, and the entire nation over the loss of one of the leaders who showed Nigeria the way forward with their capacity and sagacity,” the former president said.