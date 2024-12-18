Buni commits to boosting sesame, livestock exports

Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has expressed his administration’s determination to promote sesame and livestock exports.

This is contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General

By Nabilu Balarabe

This is contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Wednesday.

Buni stated this when the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria, Ms Elsie Attafuah, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said his administration had mapped out investment opportunities across the state, with huge potentialities for employment generation and wealth creation.

The governor assured that promoting investments and international trade would be his new focus, having done well in the rehabilitation and recovery programmes for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s).

“With the improvement in security in the state, we are now looking inwardly to explore and exploit the potentials in the state to develop investment opportunities.

“As a leading state in sesame seeds and livestock production, government is investing in the two areas to make Yobe state an international hub for export of sesame and livestock,” he said.

He, however, said the reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery programmes came with a huge financial commitment and challenges.

“Government is providing infrastructure to stimulate economic growth and curb rural-urban migration.

“As the second most affected state, Yobe did not enjoy much support from development partners due to accessibility challenge.

“We now have a functional airport, development partners can now easily access the state and make their presence felt more by our people,” Buni said.

In her remarks, Attafuah commended the efforts of the Buni administration in the resettlement of IDP’s, assuring that UNDP would partner the state government on areas of development to boost investment opportunities. (NAN)