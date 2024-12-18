Katsina Govt rewards honest woman with N500,000

The Katsina Government on Tuesday rewarded a woman, Malama Amina Abdulkadir-Yanmama, with N500,000 for returning N748,320 to to the state.

By Abbas Bamalli

The N748,320 was meant for the Federal Government’s Home Grown School feeding programme in the state.

The Executive Director, Katsina State Social Investment Programme Agency (KASIPA), Dr Mudassir Nasir presented the reward to the woman.

“She told us that she received alert with a narration titled payment for vendors who were providing primary school pupils with free food.

“The woman decided to come to our office because she was not on the register for vendors who provide food for our pupils and she was not part of such a programme.

“We requested for her bank statement and the office of the auditor-general verified that she was telling the truth.

“Therefore, Gov. Dikko Radda directed that she should be appreciated with N500,000, honoured with a commendation letter and offer to participate in the next school feeding programme,” he said.

Nasir added that Radda was happy with the honesty of the woman.

He called on others to emulate her.

In his remarks, the state’s Auditor l-General, Alhaji Anas Tukur-Abdulƙadir, also commended the woman, saying that she deserved more honours.

Responding, Abdulkadir-Yanmama said:” knew that I had to return the money because it doesn’t belong to me “.

Abdulkadir-Yanmama further commended the governor, and the KASIPA management for the support, honour and encouragement given to her. (NAN)