NOA urges stakeholders to amplify voices for national devt.

By Sani Idris

National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged stakeholders to amplify their voices for achieving national development and enhancing a better Nigeria.

The Director of NOA in Kaduna State, Malam Hamisu Abubakar-Mayere, stated this at a town hall meeting to sensitise residents of the state on four critical national issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the nationwide campaign is: “Promoting Awareness, Ethical Values and National Development.”

The four issues are: HIV/AIDS, security awareness, discouraging get-rich-quick syndrome and World Human Rights Day.

Abubakar-Mayere stated that the nationwide sensitisation was aimed at tackling the four critical issues affecting Nigeria’s well-being, unity and development.

He said that the campaign was also targetted at mobilising Nigerians to unite in addressing the pressing issues.

The director said that the four challenges required collective action and active participation of all Nigerians.

In addressing HIV/AIDS, he said that government had intensified efforts to provide free, accessible testing and counseling services, ensure anti-retroviral treatment and combat stigma and discrimination.

He said that citizens must also take advantage of the services and practise responsible health behaviours, adding that government alone could not win the fight against the disease alone.

According to him, security remains a top priority, with efforts to strengthen security architecture, expand policing initiatives and deploy technology to combat criminal activities by the government.

He urged the citizens to report suspicious activities and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

To discourage the get-rich-quick syndrome, Abubakar-Mayere said that government had implemented youth empowerment programmes, supported small and medium enterprises and criminalised fraudulent practices.

“Citizens must, therefore, reject shortcuts to wealth and embrace integrity and hard work.

“As Nigeria commemorates World Human Rights Day, the government has strengthened legal frameworks, established support centres for survivors of abuse and promoted constitutional awareness.

“Citizens must stand for justice, respect the rights of others and report violations,” he said.

The director called on stakeholders, including traditional leaders, religious institutions, civil society organisations and educational institutions, to amplify the messages and extend their reach.

He also urged the media to partner with the agency in spreading the critical messages.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Justice, Sule Shuaibu, commended NOA for its efforts in promoting awareness on the critical national issues.

Shuaibu, represented by an official of the ministry, Halima Ladan, restated the ministry’s commitment to supporting the campaign being carried out by NOA.

He urged the citizens to take advantage of the services provided by government to practise responsible health behaviours and report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

Also, Mahmoud Galadima, the District Head of Hayin Banki, pledged the support of traditional leaders in amplifying NOA’s messages.

Galadima said that the traditional institution had a crucial role to play in promoting awareness and mobilising communities to address critical national issues.

A participant, Idris Muhammad, challenged wealthy individuals who had voices in Nigeria’s economy to step up their corporate social responsibilities.

According to him, when the wealthy individuals partner in addressing the challenges, such as HIV/AIDS, it would go a long way in achieving great success.

NAN reports that stakeholders in the town hall meeting included: representatives of paramilitary organisations, religious leaders, academia and non-governmental organisations, among others. (NAN)