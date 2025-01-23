Budget: Sokoto State Govt. unveils 2025 roadmap to assess MDAs performances

The Sokoto State Government has unveiled an assessment roadmap that consists an integrated software for periodic appraisal of Ministries, Agencies and Departments

By Habibu Harisu

The Sokoto State Government has unveiled an assessment roadmap that consists an integrated software for periodic appraisal of Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) performances.

Dr Abubakar Zayyana, State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, disclosed this at the end of a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Sokoto.

Zayyana explained that the initiative would ensure seamless coordination by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and allow alignments.

He added that it would address challenges and ensure evaluations and real time identification of areas that need improvement.

”The roadmap is a plan to achieve certain o

bjectives of the ministry in the next 12 months and equally providing support towards achieving desired success in line with the Nine-Points Agenda of the Gov. Ahmad Aliyu-led administration.

”The software was designed to send alerts to departmental directors to ensure that they stay on track and avoid managerial delays.

”It will also alert the departmental heads of upcoming tasks and allow the ministry to assess their performance and identify areas of improvement, ” commissioner said.

According to him, the ministry’s leadership is committed to supporting innovative ideas from members of staff that contribute to the state’s economic development.

Zayyana expressed optimism that the roadmap would drive economic growth and development and facilitate abiding with international standards of executing projects and services in the state.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Maryam Barade, has eulogised the innovations of the commissioner, expressing optimism that with his vast knowledge, experience and commitment, the ministry would gradually move to greater height.

Barade urged staff of the ministry to be more proactive in justifying their assigned duties for the development of the ministry and state in general. (NAN)