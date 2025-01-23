First Lady inaugurates NYSC digital museum, television station in Abuja

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday in Abuja, inaugurated the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Digital Museum of Dynamic History and Television Studio.

By Folasade Akpan

Tinubu while inaugurating the projects located at the scheme’s headquarters in the nation’s capital said that they would serve as a tool for civic education in the inculcation of national values.

She also said that they were reminders of the immense potential and possibilities that lay within the Nigerian youth, who were united in purpose and enriched by Nigeria’s diversity.

“According to her, the Digital Museum is not merely a repository of artifacts; it is a dynamic chronicle of our shared history, values, and aspirations as a nation.

“It represents the various interventions by the NYSC members, who through their selfless service have left indelible marks across diverse sectors.”

Tinubu noted that history was at the cornerstone of national development, adding that by studying the past, citizens would better understand the present, and forge new paths for the future.

She also said that by embracing technology through the initiative, the NYSC had aligned itself with global best practices, ensuring that the lessons and legacy of the scheme were accessible to all.

According to her, this is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu aimed at harnessing innovation and technology to drive inclusivity and the digital economy.

She commended the scheme for the impact it had made in its more than 50 years of existence, adding that it had served as a platform for national development, integration, and bridging gaps between youth, potentials, and community needs.

She also commended the Nigerian youth for the indomitable spirit they embody which the world admires, referring to it as a spirit of resilience, innovation, and boundless energy.

The Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, in his remarks, said that the facility would serve as a virtual source for the history and story, innovation and contributions of the nation’s youth over the years.

“What we are doing today is very important because we are in the youth demographic, and we are 70 per cent of the population of this country.

“It tells you that we have the strength of the Nigerian youth that are determined, courageous, committed and hardworking,” he said.

He encouraged the youths to be inspired by the initiative, and to show courage and contribute positively to the society.

Earlier the Director-General (D-G), NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Yu’shau Ahmed, in his address of welcome, said that the museum, being one of the legacies of the scheme, would serve as a vital centre for research, documentation, and cultural preservation.

This, he said, was intended to showcase the history, innovative spirit and creativity of the corps members.

“The museum will not only serve as a repository for artifacts and memories, but will also become a major tourist attraction, drawing visitors who seek to understand the invaluable contributions of our youth to national development.

“The digital enhancement of the museum reflects our commitment to embracing technology in our approach to heritage and education.

“With this development, the updated gallery is set to become a hub for learning and inspiration, which will provide researchers, students, and visitors with access to valuable materials that document the NYSC’s impact on society,” the D-G said.(NAN)