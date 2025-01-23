CP Azare Engages Farmers, Fulani Herders, Cattle Dealers

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare fsi, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, convened a significant meeting with representatives of cattle dealers and the Farmers Association to address the escalating tensions between the two groups in the State.

During the meeting, CP Azare emphasized the critical importance of fostering peaceful relations between farmers and cattle rearers, urging both parties to work towards resolving their differences for the collective well-being of the state.

He expressed grave concern over the conflicts that have led to unnecessary violence, warning that such actions would not be tolerated.

CP Azare assured both farmers and cattle dealers that the police would take decisive action against anyone involved in fomenting trouble.

He made it clear that the Akwa Ibom State Police Command would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute individuals who engage in violence, stressing that no one; whether farmer or cattle dealer, would be allowed to jeopardize the safety of the community.

He noted that the Police strongly oppose situations where criminals enter cattle farms, shoot the animals, and steal them, while opining that the anti-grazing committee includes some members of the Fulani community who assist the police in tracking down suspects and making arrests. “We urge farmers to report any incidents where cows enter their farms for grazing to the police promptly, rather than taking the law into their own hands.”

He further urged the representatives to take the message of peace back to their respective communities, advising them to emphasize that the police would take a tough stance against anyone found disturbing the peace that is enjoyed in the State. “We cannot afford to let lives be lost over matters that can be settled peacefully. The police will not tolerate any form of destruction of property, and anyone caught damaging others’ property will face the full force of the law”

In a firm but supportive tone, CP Azare reminded the gathering that both farmers and cattle dealers play an essential role in the society, and that any form of violence, whether physical or verbal, must come to an end.

He stressed that the police are equally committed to protecting both parties and ensuring that the law is followed, with consequences for those who break it.

While calling for unity, the Akwa Ibom Police Boss emphasized the importance of addressing grievances through lawful means and assured the parties that the police would always be available to mediate and maintain order.

He also warned against taking matters into their own hands, reinforcing that the law would take its course in any case of misconduct.

Responding, the Chairman of the Cattle Dealers Association, Alhaji Mohammed Mijinyawa, thanked the CP for his leadership and the opportunity to engage in a dialogue.

He promised that his association would cooperate fully with the police and the government, stressing the importance of peace.

He further assured the farmers that cattle dealers are committed to peaceful coexistence and vowed to caution his members to avoid any actions that could escalate tensions.

Alhaji Mijinyawa also pledged to contact the police directly whenever issues arise, rather than resorting to conflict.

Mrs. Rosemary A. Ubia, the Permanent Secretary ministry of Agriculture , commended the Commissioner for organizing the meeting and pledged to convey the message of peace to her members.

She assured the gathering that the farmers would avoid taking laws into their hands and would report any grievances to the police.

Mrs. Ubia also appreciated the understanding and cooperation demonstrated by the Cattle Dealers Association and expressed optimism about maintaining harmony in the state.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both the farmers and cattle dealers agreeing to work together in harmony, while remaining committed to upholding peace in Akwa Ibom.