Biden grants Cyprus access to 3 U.S. military programmes

The outgoing U.S. President, Joe Biden has signed an order granting the Republic of Cyprus access to three key U.S. military programmes, Greek media reported on Thursday.

Cyprus has joined the Foreign Military Sales (FMS), Excess Defence Articles (EDA) and Title 10 Security Cooperation programmes, the ERTNews broadcaster reported.

The move was considered particularly important for Cyprus as it would boost bilateral cooperation between the two states, strengthen operational compatibility and security ties.

This would also modernise the republic’s defence, the broadcaster said.

Under the FMS programme, the U.S. could transfer defence articles, services and training to international partners; the EDA programme allowed foreign governments or international organisations to receive surplus U.S. defence equipment.

The Title 10 programme gave an opportunity to take part in the activities aimed at developing new capabilities of foreign countries’ security forces.

Officials in Washington, in turn had reportedly supported the move, as this new expanded cooperation structure would help create a new security space in the region, in which Cyprus would play an important role.

In October 2024, Cyprus and the U.S. launched a Strategic Dialogue, and in September, the countries signed a roadmap on cooperation in defence in 2024 to 2029.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides had strongly supported the development of U.S.-Cyprus ties, as well as joining NATO.

In December, he said that Cyprus would join NATO “tomorrow’’ if it were possible. (RIA/AN)