PDP withdraws from Ondo LG polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State says it has withdrawn from the Local Government (LG) elections slated for Saturday in the state.

By Alaba Olusola Oke

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) fixed Saturday, Jan.18 for the LG elections in the 18 local government areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Akure made available to newsmen by Mr Leye Igbabo, the PDP Director of Media and Publicity in the state.

“This decision is a product of several layers of consultations of party leaders, stakeholders and the national secretariat of our great party.

“Our party fielded 15 chairmanship candidates in 15 local government areas and 131 councillorship candidates.

“But, from all indications, ODIEC’s credibility, transparency, and impartiality have failed the integrity test.

“Recent observations and reports point to a troubling pattern of double standards by ODIEC, raising serious doubts about their ability to conduct a free, fair, and credible election,” the statement read.

According to the statement, PDP as a responsible political party, is committed to democracy and the rule of law

“The party cannot, in good conscience, confer legitimacy on a compromised process by participating in the election. This withdrawal is in line with our stance on integrity.

“We have, therefore, resolved to withdraw our participation in this exercise to uphold the integrity of our party and our unwavering belief in credible electoral practices.

“We further assure our teeming supporters, and the good people of Ondo State, that our commitment to sanitise the electoral process is irrevocable,” the statement read.

Also, The PDP Chairman in the state, Dr Bakitta Bello, who spoke with NAN on telephone, confirmed the party’s withdrawal from the elections. (NAN)