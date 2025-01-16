Insurgency: UN condemns attacks on civilians in Borno

The United Nations has condemned the suspected Boko Haram insurgents’ attack and murder of 40 civilians at Dumba community in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Mohamed Fall, in a statement on Wednesday, condemned the attack targeted at fishermen and farmers in the area.

“I am horrified by the recent mass killing of fishermen and farmers in Kukawa. Several people remain missing following the attack, which occurred on Jan. 12,” he said.

Fall said the perpetrators of the attack must be brought to justice in line with national and international human rights laws.

He conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a quick recovery.

“The armed actors who perpetrated these attacks must be identified and brought to account. This attack serves as another grim reminder of the profound dangers civilians in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states continue to face,” he said.

Fall expressed concern over the frequency of attacks on civilians in conflict affected areas in 2024.

“In February 2024, Non-state Armed Groups (NSAGs) reportedly abducted hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ngala LGA while they ventured outside the safety of trenches to gather firewood. In June, several civilians were killed and others injured in suicide bomb attacks in Gwoza LGA.

“In July, suspected insurgents attacked farmers in the Firgi community, also in Gwoza LGA, killing an unspecified number of IDPs and abducting women and girls. In September, more than 100 men and boys were killed in an attack on Mafa in Tarmuwa LGA, Yobe State,” he said.

He also noted other violent incidents in Dikwa, Logomane, Ngala and Pulka areas of Borno.

While reiterating the UN commitment to support the affected communities in collaboration with the government, Fall called for enhanced security measures to protect civilians.

“We call on all parties to the conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law to safeguard civilians.

“The UN continues to provide humanitarian assistance to people affected by insurgency in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, complementing efforts by the Nigerian government.” (NAN)