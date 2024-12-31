2025: Akpabio Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima, Kekere-Ekun

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, has wished President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON,members of the National Assembly and Officers and Men of the Armed Forces, a happy and prosperous New Year.

The Senate President,in a New Year message personally signed by him felicitates with Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora for being living witnesses to another year that holds the promise of growth and opportunities, while commiserating with those who lost their loved ones last year, he also prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives.

“As the Chairman of the National Assembly, I thank my colleagues in the National Assembly for their patriotic support for the President Tinubu-led administration, assuring that Nigerians will begin to enjoy the yield of the various reforms of the current administration in 2025

“I congratulate our President, his vice, the Chief Justice, my colleagues in the National Assembly, the Armed Forces and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing another year of progress and prosperity regardless of the myriad of problems we collectively encountered.

“From the various reforms put in place by the current administration, especially the proposed tax reforms, I can assure Nigerians that we will begin to enjoy sustainable dividends of democracy in this New Year.

“Let us begin to look into the New Year 2025, with hope and optimism and with togetherness this country can achieve greatness. As we bid farewell to the year 2024 and welcome a new dawn in 2025, I extend my warm felicitations to you all. May the strength in our diversities resonate with peace, progress and growth in the new year.

“As we reflect on the past year, let us acknowledge the progress we’ve made and the challenges we’ve overcome. As your President of the Senate, I pledge to continue working tirelessly to promote the welfare and prosperity of all Nigerians.

“We will strive to legislate, oversight, and represent the interests of our constituents with dedication, integrity and transparency.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and the Senate, I wish you all a happy and prosperous new year 2025.”

Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON

President of the Senate and Chairman, National Assembly of Nigeria.