The Nigerian Military’s Triumphs in 2024: A Year of Unyielding Resolve Against Terrorism, Crime

By Chimezie Godfrey

The year 2024 marked a significant milestone for the Nigerian military in its unrelenting quest to combat terrorism, banditry, oil theft, and other security challenges across the country. Through meticulous planning, unwavering dedication, and synergy among its various Joint Task Forces, the Armed Forces achieved remarkable feats that solidified their reputation as protectors of national stability and sovereignty.

In the North-East, Operation Hadin Kai led aggressive and tactical offensives against Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents. With operations targeting strongholds like Sambisa Forest, Timbuktu Triangle, and the Tunbums along the Lake Chad Basin, the year saw the neutralization of 3,151 terrorists, including key commanders like Amir Garin Manzo and Abu Sule.

The intensity of these operations led to the surrender of 16,171 insurgents, including combatants and their families, a monumental blow to the terror networks. The troops also rescued 1,605 kidnapped hostages, arrested 2,503 suspects, and seized thousands of arms and ammunition.

This unwavering offensive has reshaped the region’s security dynamics, significantly curtailing terrorist operations and restoring hope to communities previously ravaged by violence.

In the North-Central zone, Operation Safe Haven focused on neutralizing violent extremists and restoring peace in Plateau State. This effort led to the elimination of 447 extremists and the rescue of 1,094 hostages. The troops’ operations also yielded significant arms and ammunition recoveries, including 705 weapons and 24,876 rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, Operation Whirl Stroke ensured the safety of Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba States by degrading the capabilities of terrorist networks. The task force neutralized 600 terrorists, arrested 1,006 suspects, and rescued 688 hostages. By apprehending notorious gunrunners and collaborators, the operation safeguarded countless lives and ensured the stability of this region.

The North-West region saw substantial victories under Operation Hadarin Daji, which neutralized 2,906 terrorists, arrested 1,826 suspects, and rescued 2,616 hostages. The operation also instigated infighting among terrorist factions, further weakening their structures.

Simultaneously, Operation Whirl Punch targeted violent extremists, neutralizing 742 terrorists and recovering over 23,836 rounds of ammunition. These successes created a conducive environment for agriculture and socio-economic activities in states like Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara.

In the South-South region, Operation Delta Safe took the fight to oil thieves, boosting Nigeria’s crude oil production to nearly two million barrels per day. The task force destroyed 2,612 illegal refining sites and denied oil thieves access to over 56 million liters of crude oil. Additionally, 2,357 suspects were arrested, and 93 kidnapped hostages were rescued, showcasing the operation’s comprehensive approach to tackling economic sabotage.

The South-East experienced a drastic reduction in the activities of IPOB/ESN insurgents due to the efforts of Operation Udo Ka. Troops neutralized 734 terrorists, arrested 974 suspects, and rescued 372 hostages. The operation also disrupted illegal oil activities while recovering 921 weapons and 21,167 rounds of ammunition, ensuring the region’s security.

Across all operational theaters, the Nigerian military recorded significant achievements in 2024, showcasing its capability to adapt, innovate, and deliver results. With over 10,000 terrorists neutralized, thousands of weapons recovered, and numerous hostages freed, the Armed Forces have reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the nation and its people.

As the nation looks forward to 2025, the successes of 2024 serve as a beacon of hope, reinforcing the importance of collaboration between the military, intelligence agencies, and local communities in the fight for a secure and prosperous Nigeria.