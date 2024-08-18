Tinubu greets Gen. Babangida at 83

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s former head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, GCFR, on his 83rd birthday,

By Chimezie Godfrey

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale made available to newsmen.

Ajuri stated,”President Bola Tinubu congratulates Nigeria’s former head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, GCFR, on his 83rd birthday, today, August 17.

“General Babangida, fondly called IBB, was Nigeria’s military president from 1985 to 1993.

“President Tinubu salutes the former head of state on this special occasion, noting his endeavours towards the development of the nation, especially in infrastructure and otherwise, notably the completion of the Third Mainland Bridge which at the time was the longest bridge in Africa.

“The President acknowledges the role of General Babangida in the sculpting of modern Nigeria, and commends him for his services to the nation.

“President Tinubu wishes the former head of state many more years in good health.”