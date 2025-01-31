Yusuf commissions 40-bed hospital in Kano

Abba Yusuf of Kano State, has commissioned a hospital with about 40 beds at Zarewa in Rogo Local Government Area of the state.

By Aminu Garko

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hospital, which was facilitated by Sen. Kawu Sumaila as part of his 2024 constituency projects, was constructed under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative.

Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, the lawmaker’s spokesperson disclosed this in a statement issued in Kano, on Thursday.

Gov. Yusuf said the hospital, fully equipped to offer laboratory services, routine immunisation, and antenatal care programmes was designed to provide primary healthcare services to at least 20,000 patients.

He explained that the facility would significantly improve access to quality healthcare for residents of Zarewa and surrounding communities.

The governor commended Sen. Sumaila for championing the project and directed the Kano State Hospitals Management Board to deploy qualified healthcare workers to ensure effective and efficient delivery of medical services.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising the health sector and investing in healthcare infrastructure to enhance the well-being of the state’s growing population. (NAN)