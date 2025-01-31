Yusuf inaugurates 9km Fulatan-Zarewa road

Abba Yusuf of Kano State has inaugurated a newly constructed 9-kilometer Fulatan-Zarewa-Dan Guzuri road in Rogo Local Government Area.

By Aminu Garko



Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has inaugurated a newly constructed 9-kilometer Fulatan-Zarewa-Dan Guzuri road in Rogo Local Government Area.

Yusuf, in a statement by his spokesperson, Sunusi Tofa, issued in Kano on Thursday, said that the road construction was aimed at boosting access to markets, transportation of farm produce and enhancing rural development.

He said that the project was executed under the Kano Agropastoral Development Project (KSADP), to facilitate transportation, boost economic activities, and support local farmers.

Tofa said that the road would enhance markets’ linkages, supporting smallholder farmers, contributing to poverty reduction and food security in the state.

He quoted the Governor as reiterating his administration’s commitment to revitalising abandoned projects.

Yusuf said that the state government was investing in road infrastructure, including the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of major roads across Kano.

He appreciated the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Lives and Livelihood Fund (LLF), and other development partners for their contributions to infrastructure projects in Kano.

Yusuf called on the residents of the benefiting communities to make good use of the new road and ensure its maintenance.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to collaborate with any organisation committed to making Kano a better place. (NAN)