Yobe Set to host 5th Edition of Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum

The 5th edition of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum (LCBGF), organised by the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will take place at the Indimi International Conference Centre in Maiduguri, Nigeria, from January 29 – 31 2025. Hosted by the Yobe State Government, Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Forum serves as a critical platform for dialogue, coordination, and cross-border cooperation among the eight territories of the Lake Chad Basin affected by the Boko Haram crisis. It provides opportunities for multi-stakeholder engagement while Governors consolidate gains and advance regional cooperation on priority areas of the Regional Strategy for the Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience (RS-SRR) of the Boko Haram affected areas of the Lake Chad Basin region.



With about 500 participants expected, attendees will include representatives from national and local governments of Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria; Regional Economic Communities (RECs); national and international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs); traditional leaders; United Nations agencies; donors; research and educational institutions; and other key technical partners.

The Governors Forum occurs amidst evolving conflict dynamics, widespread displacement, damage to the social fabric, interrupted public services, and weakened institutional capacities across the affected countries. Over time, the Governors’ Forum has evolved to become arguably one of the most influential political platforms for actors operating in the region. “The Forum provides a critical space for humanitarian, development and peace actors alongside civil society organisations, including women- and youth-led groups donors and security actors, to come together to shape concrete and actionable plans for stabilizing the region and advancing recovery and long-term development” said His Excellency Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, Executive Secretary of the LCBC and Head of Mission of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). “

“The Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum remains an essential platform for promoting sustainable development, peace and security in the region,” said Ambassador Adeoye Bankole, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, African Union Commission. “The African Union is poised to support the stabilization initiatives of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and calls on member states and international partners to also extend support to the forum’s efforts towards consolidating peace in the region and creating better opportunities for the people of the Lake Chad Basin,” he added.

Now in its 5th edition, the upcoming forum, themed “Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community”, stakeholders will take stock of the progress made; agree on a shared understanding of the trajectory of the current situation in the Lake Chad Basin region; and proffer different programmatic and policy pathways to enhanced regional cooperation, stabilization, and long-term peace and sustainable development in the region.

“As the host Governor of the 5th edition of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum, I am deeply honoured to reaffirm Yobe State’s total commitment to the success of this significant regional event which, represents a vital opportunity for us to advance cooperation for sustainable development across the Lake Chad Basin region. Yobe State stands ready to welcome our esteemed guests and to contribute meaningfully to the future of hope and opportunities for the communities of the Lake Chad Basin,” said His Excellency Hon. Mai Mala Buni, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Executive Governor of Yobe State.

The 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum will commence with a Pre-Forum from the 27th – 28th of January 2025 to enhance inclusivity through discussions with local and national actors, civil society and traditional leaders on key topics such as social cohesion, peaceful existence and the prevention of violent extremism. This Pre-Forum will enrich and inform the discussions at the main Forum.

“The Regional Stabilisation Facility (RSF), has been instrumental in implementing the Regional Strategy for the Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience (RS SRR) of the Boko Haram affected areas of the Lake Chad Basin region, driving Impactful on-the-ground programs, led by national actors to rehabilitate homes, schools, and health centers, while creating new economic opportunities. Together, we’ve co-created solutions that have enabled nearly half a million internally displaced persons to return to their communities and live in dignity,” said Mr Njoya Tikum, Director, UNDP Sub-Regional Hub for West and Central Africa.