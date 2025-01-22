Why FG will not accept variation on Abuja Airport second runway – Keyamo

By Haruna Salami

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has given reasons why the Federal Government will not accept further variation in the contract for the construction of a second Runway for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Keyamo cited astronomical variation in cost from ₦90 billion to ₦532 billion in just two years as the main reason he categorically rejected a proposed variation of the contract.

Speaking during a session with the National Assembly Joint Committee on Aviation during budget defence at the National Assembly, Keyamo said the government could not justify such a sharp increase, especially given the nation’s economic challenges.

“The variation brought forward by the contractors is unreasonable and unacceptable. How can a project escalate from ₦90 billion to ₦532 billion within two years? This government is committed to prudent financial management and ensuring that taxpayers’ money is not misused”, the minister emphasized.

To address the impasse, the minister disclosed that two alternative proposals from Chinese companies have been submitted for consideration and would be presented to the President.

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Aviation also inquired about the status of 124 aviation projects inherited by the ministry. Members sought clarification on the number of completed projects and those likely to roll over into 2025.

Keyamo revealed that a project monitoring team has been established to track progress and ensure transparency.

He also highlighted public-private partnerships (PPP) for airport management, citing Enugu and Oyo as examples where states have taken responsibility for specific airport operations.

“For Enugu, we partnered with the state government under a PPP arrangement to manage the runway. This is not about being overwhelmed but about following a presidential directive to collaborate with capable technocrats in state governments,” he explained.

Addressing concerns over the decentralization of the Aviation College in Zaria, Keyamo stated that the decision was made to accommodate the increasing number of students interested in aviation training.

“The hostels in Zaria are overcrowded, and rather than rely on private housing or hotels, decentralizing the college ensures students across the country can access quality training. It’s one country, and the states are happy with this development,” he said.

Responding to criticism from Senator Ireti Kingibe about the establishment of an Aerospace University, Abuja despite Abuja University having an aviation department, Keyamo explained that the specialized institution was inherited by the current administration and is designed to focus solely on the aviation sector.

“The idea behind the Aerospace University is to develop the aviation ecosystem in Nigeria. It’s not about duplicating efforts but about creating a hub for specialized knowledge and training to meet the sector’s unique demands,” he justified.

The minister’s firm stance against excessive contract variations and his push for transparency and decentralization underscored the government’s commitment to efficient resource management and sectoral growth.

As the aviation ministry is evaluating alternative proposals for the Abuja airport’s second runway, the focus remains on ensuring that projects are executed efficiently with value for every naira spent.