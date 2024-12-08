We will miss Shaykh Muhyideen Bello- MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has declared that the whole Muslim community of Nigeria will miss Shaykh Muhyideen Ajani Bello. The great Islamic scholar passed away in his hometown, Ibadan, Oyo State, Friday, 6th December, 2024.

In a farewell message circulated immediately after his demise, the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, described the Islamic scholar as one in a million, a rare gem, a genius of all time and the most fearless of all preachers. Shaykh was so generous he could give his right eye to the needy. Even as an Islamic scholar, he gave scholarship to a large number of indigent students.

MURIC continued, “There is no Islamic scholar so loved by South West Muslims like Shaykh Muhyideen Bello. Every Islamic organization in the region yearned to listen to his insightful lectures while young and old Muslims listened to his recorded speeches for guidance and inspiration. Mammoth crowds attended his gatherings in their thousands.

“Shaykh Muhyideen Ajani Bello attended the popular Arabic Institute of Nigeria (Al-Mahad al-‘Arabi an-Naijiirii), Elekuro, Ibadan in the 60s. He later served as a missioner of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, Kano branch for decades. He retired to his hometown a few years ago.

“One of his last outings was the turbanning ceremony of the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, as the Jagunmolu Adinni of Nigeria which was held in Lagos on Sunday, 29th September, 2024 just two months ago.

“Shaykh’s death has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill in Islamdom. The whole Muslim community of Nigeria will miss him. MURIC prays that Allah forgives Shaykh Muhyideen Bello. May Allah shower His Divine Mercy on him and repose his soul in Al-Jannah Firdaus. May Allah also grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”