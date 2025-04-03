FG re-opens Independence Bridge in Lagos

The Federal Government has announced immediate re-opening of the Independence Bridge (Ahmadu Bello Way-Marina bound) to vehicular traffic.

By Lydia Chigozie-Ngwakwe

The Federal Government has announced immediate re-opening of the Independence Bridge (Ahmadu Bello Way-Marina bound) to vehicular traffic.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, announced this in a statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, on Wednesday.

The government had announced closure of the bridge starting from April 1 for essential maintenance and rehabilitation works.

It was to remain closed until May.

However, in the statement, Umahi said that necessary repair works on the bridge would be carried out later.

He said that palliative works were underway to ensure that the bridge would be motorable.

He regretted inconveniences caused to the motoring public by the closure, and appealed for understanding and cooperation. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)