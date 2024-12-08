South-East agog as President Tinubu rejigs SEDC Board

The Nzuko Alaigbo Socio-Cultural Progressives has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his reconstitution of the board of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

In a press statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the organization also commended the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for championing the Bill and being in close contact with Mr. President and the leadership in making sure the Bill is signed.

The statement, signed by the National President of the organisation, Ambassador Dr Tim Ihemadu, JP, also dismissed a report in a section of the media insinuating that the constitution of the Board of the SEDC had sparked trouble between and among certain political leaders in the region.

It declared that the people of the South East are happy and in full support of President Tinubu and his government.

Dr Ihemadu, who observed that the President has proven naysayers wrong by immediately reconstituting the Board after some initial hiccups, said people in the South East are in a jubilant mood, having seen President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope in action.

He added that since the end of the Nigerian civil war in 1971, this is the first time the federal government is making real efforts to reintegrate the South East with the rest of the country.

The organization therefore thanked President Tinubu for this gesture and assured him of the continued support of the South East for his government,

Dr Ihemadu further called on Mr. President to release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOBP, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whom the Court had earlier cleared of all the charges leveled against him.

He said there was no rift between Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu and the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, over the composition of the Board of the SEDC as reported in the media.

