Information Minister Charges New NIPR Inductees on ethical communication

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has charged the newly inducted members of members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to uphold the highest standards of ethical communication and contribute positively to the nation’s development.

Idris gave the charge during the induction ceremony of new members of the institute in Abuja.

The Minister emphasised the crucial role of public relations in fostering transparency, accountability, and trust between the government and the people.

He urged the inductees to utilise their skills and knowledge to counter misinformation, promote unity, and project Nigeria positively on the global stage.

Idris described the induction as a celebration of professional excellence and a commitment to advancing the practice of public relations in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has long been a bastion of excellence, providing training, certification, and a framework for ethical conduct in the field of public relations.

“Through its efforts, the NIPR has nurtured generations of professionals who continue to play pivotal roles in nation-building.

“I am committed to ensuring that our public communication systems are robust, transparent, and aligned with best practices.

“This induction aligns with our broader vision to strengthen the capacity of information officers across all tiers of government to engage meaningfully with the public and counter misinformation effectively.

“To the newly inducted members, this marks the beginning of a new chapter in your professional journey. Your work does not merely reflect on your organisation or institution; it reflects on the entire nation.

“Uphold the values of the NIPR and be ambassadors of truth, integrity, and excellence. I hereby charge the newly inducted members to uphold the values of truth, integrity, and professionalism in their roles,” Idris said.

He further called on the inductees to use their platforms to foster unity, promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, and project the country positively to the global community.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Idris was represented by the Deputy Director of Press in the ministry, Dr Suleiman Haruna.

Meanwhile, the President of NIPR, Dr Ike Neliaku, expressed delight at the induction of new members into the prestigious institution.

Neliaku emphasised the significance of the public relations profession, stating, “You are not just lucky, but indeed blessed, because, now you have joined the rank of elite profession.

“This is the only profession that never gets old, the only profession that gives you direction of making the best out of life,” Neliaku said.

He appreciated Idris for his instrumental role in professionalising the public relations profession, highlighting the Minister’s efforts in securing the recognition of public relations as a professional cadre in the civil service.

“Last year, Idris sponsored a memo to the 45th Council on establishment in Bauchi, and on the 13th of December 2023, that memo was considered and approved by the Council.

“This is a significant milestone for our profession, as it underscores the importance of effective communication in governance,” Neliaku said.

Neliaku emphasised the role of public relations practitioners in building bridges between the government and the public.

“When citizens are properly engaged, they take ownership of government programmes.

“When citizens are properly engaged, they advocate for what has to be done. When citizens are given the opportunity to earn their views, it goes a long way to build consensus,” Idris said.

Meanwhile, one of the Inductees, Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe expressed gratitude to the Institute and Idris.

Arukwe, who is the Managing Director, NNPC Foundation said her organisation would benefit from her expertise as member of the Institute. (NAN)