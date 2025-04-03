AFRICMIL, partners hold workshop on enhancing public interest disclosure, accountability in MDAs

The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) will Tuesday, April 8, 2025, hold a capacity development workshop on enhancing transparency and accountability in the public sector.

The theme of the workshop, in Abuja, is, Public Interest Disclosure and Accountability in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), and is organised in collaboration with the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI) and the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

According to Dr. Chido Onumah, Coordinator of AFRICMIL, “The aim of the workshop is to promote effective internal reporting procedures as a means of achieving transparency, efficiency and accountability in the public sector.” He said ministries, departments and agencies would align with global best practice by encouraging public interest disclosures among their employees. “This is the path modern governance has taken to improve accountability in public institutions in many countries and we think that Nigeria must not be left behind,” Onumah stated.

He said as a key stakeholder, AFRICMIL recognized the importance of the workshop in enhancing the capacity of public officers and relevant stakeholders to promote accountability, prevent corruption, and enhance service delivery in MDAs. “For over seven years we have been committed to supporting initiatives that promote these values and we look forward to working with partners for the success of this workshop.”

The workshop will feature presentations from experts in workplace reporting systems and their benefits and the launch of a policy brief on internal whistleblowing system in MDAs in Nigeria put together by AFRICMIL and CeFTPI. It is expected to provide a forum for stakeholders to share experiences, understand the challenges and opportunities and consider best practices in implementing internal whistleblowing mechanisms in the workplace.