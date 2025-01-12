Unilorin Alumni association kicks against VC’s alleged ‘meddlesomeness’, invites EFCC, ICPC amid Varsity’s position

By Chimezie Godfrey

The University of Ilorin Alumni Association has kicked against what it described as illegal interference in the association’s internal affairs by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole (SAN).

The allegations were outlined at a press conference where key members of the Alumni Executive Committee accused Egbewole and his administration of engaging in a series of unlawful acts aimed at undermining the association’s autonomy.

Specifically, the Alumni leaders condemned what they described as “meddlesomeness” by the University’s administration in Alumni affairs.

Dr. Stephen Olawale Fasakin, the National President of the Alumni Association, opened the briefing by addressing a recent press statement from the University’s spokesperson, Kunle Akogun, which the Alumni described as a “failed attempt to deceive the public.” Fasakin explained, “We read about the lies and ignorance displayed by the current University of Ilorin administration through an unfortunate press statement. We are here today to shed light on the genesis of the crisis and the role of the University of Ilorin administration, under Prof. Wahab Egbewole, in deepening it.”

He added,”The dispute traces back to the March 2020 election of the Alumni Association’s national officers, which was conducted during a Congress attended by accredited delegates from the association’s 13 chapters. Fasakin and other officers, including Alhaji Abbas Mohammed, Yeye Bolanle Olatunde, and Mr. Yomi Olumuyide, were elected to their respective positions. However, the Association’s smooth operation was quickly disrupted when a faction of past Presidents… issued a disclaimer on several of the newly elected officers, claiming the election was invalid.

“This led to a court case, KWS/66/2022, filed in the Ilorin High Court, which pitted the elected Executive Committee against the illegal Caretaker and Steering Committees allegedly supported by the University administration.

“The litigation arose from the illegal actions taken by the past Presidents…”

Professor Egbewole, upon becoming Vice Chancellor, reportedly urged the Alumni to withdraw the legal case, promising to resolve the crisis fairly. However, according to the Alumni Executive, he later proposed that they dissolve their duly elected leadership and join an “illegal Steering Committee” in a move to organize a “unity congress.”

The dispute further escalated when the Vice Chancellor, on June 1, 2023, wrote to the Committee of Past Presidents, urging them to organize a “unity convention” that would elect officers to positions that were not vacant.

According to the Alumni leaders, this resulted in a so-called “kangaroo convention” that led to the election of individuals they consider impostors.. who now claim to represent the Alumni body.

Meanwhile, the Alumni Association has also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and other anti-graft bodies to investigate the some alleged irregularities. They have also urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Ministry of Education to intervene and hold the Vice Chancellor accountable for what they claim are gross abuse of power.

In closing, Fasakin said, “We will continue to stand against these abuses and blackmail. We will not be deterred by the actions of the Vice Chancellor and his cronies. We call on all stakeholders, including the Nigerian Bar Association and the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, to take note of Prof. Wahab Egbewole’s conduct and the damage he has caused to the integrity of our beloved university.”

In a recent comment on the alumni crisis,

Unilorin’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, clarified the management’s position .

.

Akogun was quoted to have said that the tenure of Dr Fasakin “came to an end in 2021 through a resolution of the Association’s Congress.” He added that “a Caretaker Committee was, thereafter, put in place and it ran the affairs of the Association till the August 2024 Congress where the new Kilani-led exco was elected”.

Also, Akogun said, “Even though the University Management does not want to dabble into the internal affairs of the Alumni Association, it can no longer sit back and watch the existing unity in the Association to be destroyed by needless wrangling.”

Unilorin’s image maker noted that “the management appreciates the relevance of the Association and its potential to make positive contributions to the overall development of the University and so it would stridently continue to find a way of promoting internal peace and harmony within the Association.

Akogun specifically “urged all corporate organisations, government officials, and other well-meaning individuals as well as stakeholders of the University to stop giving audience to Dr Fasakin or transacting any business with him, as he has ceased to be an official of the Association and so, is no longer in any position to represent it”