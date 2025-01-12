Emirship: Coalition faults Kano govt’s Appeal Court judgement interpretation

Some groups have faulted Kano State Government’s interpretation of the judgement of the Court of Appeal regarding the Emir of Kano throne.

By Aminu Garko

The groups, under the umbrella of Coalition for Justice and Rule of Law, in a statement signed by its convener, Dr Bashir Danmalam, said it was concerned with the government’s stance on the court ruling.

Danmalam said contrary to the opinion of the government, the Court of Appeal never validated the disputed Emirate Council Law of 2024.

Similarly, he said, the Court of Appeal did not validate the disputed current government’s actions regarding the chieftaincy appointments and reforms in the state’s traditional institutions.

He argued that the Court of Appeal never validated, legalised or upheld the disputed actions of the Executive Governor of Kano State pursuant to the disputed Emirate Council Law of 2024.

“Independent and unbiased minds appreciate the fact that the judgement of the Court of Appeal are two in numbers.

“One overturned the ruling of the Federal High Court on jurisdiction and the other overturned the entire judgement of the Kano State High Court,” he said.

According to him, the judgement of the Court of Appeal in respect of the Federal High Court ruling held that the Federal High Court has no jurisdiction over chieftaincy matters.

“The judgement is not in support of any of the postulations of the Kano State government.

“On the other side of the divide, the judgement of the Court of Appeal in the sister appeal is clearly in favour of His Highness Aminu Ado Bayero and the other 4 Emirates of Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

“This is because the Kano State High Court had earlier declared them improper by virtue of the new Emirate Law of 2024 and further directed the removal of His Highness Aminu Ado Bayero,’’ he said.

He said the suit before the High Court was instituted by the government seeking nullification of the Emirship of Bayero, which the court granted to pave way for legitimacy of Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi II.

Danmalam said the implications of the Appeal Court judgement was that the continuous occupation of the throne by Bayero remained legitimate while the attempted enthronement of Sunusi remained questionable.

“We extend our appreciation to the judiciary for upholding the principles of justice and fairness.

“We therefore strongly advise the Kano State Government to stop misleading itself and the public that the judgement of the Court of Appeal is in its favour,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kano State Government welcomed the judgement as a validation of Sunusi’s Emirship,

“This ruling validates the government’s lawful actions and clarifies jurisdiction over chieftaincy matters, reinforcing the constitutional boundaries of the courts in such affairs,“ said Mr Haruna Dederi the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

However, the Bayero camp has indicated that it would appeal against the Appeal Court judgement at the Supreme Court.

“I have already instructed my lawyers to obtain a certified true copy of the judgement.

“Once an appeal is lodged at the Supreme Court, the decision of a lower court is stayed until the case is fully resolved,” said Aminu Dan’Agundi, senior counsel to Bayero. (NAN)