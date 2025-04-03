JAMB advises candidates to print slip for mock exam

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised candidates sitting for the 2025 optional UTME-mock examinations to print their notification slip to enable them participate in the examination.

The Public Communication Advisor of

JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Benjamin said the notification slip includes crucial information such as the examination date, venue (centre), time, and other essential details needed to successfully sit for the examination.

“Candidates are encouraged to print their notification slip starting from Thursday, April 3, 2025.

“This will allow ample time to make necessary logistical arrangements to access their assigned centres within the chosen examination towns,” he said.

Explaining how to print the slip, he urged candidates to visit www.jamb.gov.ng, click on “2025 Mock Slip Printing”, enter the registration number and click on “Print Examination Slip.”

Benjamin urged candidates to print their slips and familiarise themselves with their examination centres at least one or two days prior to the examination date.

According to him, this preparation will ensure a smooth experience on the day of the examination.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2025 UTME-Mock examination will hold on Thursday, April 10 while the main UTME examination will commence from Friday, April 25, 2025. (NAN)