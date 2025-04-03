Yusuf  directs restoration of water supply to Rano town

Abba Yusuf of Kano State has directed the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure water supply to Rano town, headquarters of Rano Local Government Area of the state.

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has directed the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure water supply to Rano town, headquarters of Rano Local Government Area of the state.

Yusuf gave the directive when the Emir of Rano, Dr Muhammad Umar, paid him a traditional Sallah homage on Thursday in Kano.

The governor assured him that the government was taking concrete steps to address the water crisis in Rano.

He commended the Emir for his concern for the welfare of his people.

Yusuf directed the Commissioner for Water Resources to engage experts to tap water from Tiga Dam, which recently underwent a safety inspection.

He said that additiona arrangements have been made to construct boreholes in collaboration with the local government, using advanced surveying techniques to detect water aquifers beneath the rocky terrain.

The governor reiterated the administration’s commitment to improving various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, environmental development, education, and women and youth empowerment.

He extended his condolences to the Emir of Rano over the recent killing of indigenes of the state in Uromi, Edo.

The governor, who commended the Emir for assuaging his people, assured that the affected families would get justice.

Umar thanked Yusuf for his developmental projects in the emirate and urged him to continue addressing the water supply challenges.

He appreciated the governor’s efforts in education, healthcare, agriculture, security, and the timely payment of retirees’ gratuities.

The Emir commended the governor for acting on complaints regarding the five-kilometer road project, which led to the replacement of the contractor with a more competent one.( NAN)