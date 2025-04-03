Gombe to experience  107 -140 days of rainfall- NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said that in 2025, the length of rainy season in Gombe State is expected to be between 107 to 140 days.

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said that in 2025, the length of rainy season in Gombe State is expected to be between 107 to 140 days.



This is contained in the Agency’s 2025 Sea

sonal Climate Prediction, (SCP) document made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday by Mr Gayus Musa, the Meteorological Manager for Gombe State.

The total amount of rainfall across Gombe State in 2025 is predicted to be between 606 mm in the Northern part of the state (Nafada) and 789 mm in the South (Shongom).



The onset of the rainfall is expected to commence in the state on May 27 (Shongom) and cease by November 3(Yamaltu/Deba).

According to the document, the length of the season forecast for the State is expected to be mostly normal; however, parts of the state are likely to have below normal length of season in 2025.

Similarly, in the prediction, four local government areas of the state, namely: Nafada, Yamaltu/Deba, Dukku and Funakaye were likely to be impacted by a severe dry spell (21 days and above).

Musa advised farmers in the state, to make use of the prediction in carrying out farming activities towards avoiding losses.

He stated that the performance of rainfall prediction by NiMet in 2024 was 94 per cent, noting that farmers and other stakeholders could rely on the prediction for their activities.

Musa further urged relevant authorities in the state to take proactive measures towards tackling environmental issues associated with rainy season.

He commended Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State for his administration’s commitment to tackling challenges associated with climate change through massive tree planting campaigns, reclaiming erosion sites and desilting of drainages.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)