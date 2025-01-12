NUP lauds FG for 20% pension increase, minimum pension implementation

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has lauded the Federal Government for its recent actions, including a 20 per cent pension increase and the implementation of a minimum pension for retirees.

By Joan Nwagwu

Mr Godwin Abumisi, NUP’s National President, made the commendation in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, recognising the government’s efforts to improve the welfare of pensioners across the country.

Abumisi particularly lauded President Bola Tinubu for his dedication to addressing the economic challenges faced by pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

He highlighted the approval of the 20 per cent pension increase as a significant step in supporting retirees.

Additionally, Abumisi commended the introduction of a minimum pension of N32,000, which he described as a critical measure to ensure a more stable and secure future for pensioners in the country.

He noted that these initiatives reflected the president’s commitment to supporting pensioners and described them as a significant milestone, emphasising that they were the first pension increases to be implemented without protests.

Abumisi also commended the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) and its new Executive Secretary, Ms. Tolulope Odunaiya, for ensuring the timely disbursement of the pension increments.

However, he expressed concerns over discrepancies in the payment process, revealing that some pensioners have not received their full entitlements.

He urged PTAD to review its records and promptly address any errors, stressing the importance of ensuring that all pensioners receive the benefits owed to them.

In spite of these issues, Abumisi expressed hope that ongoing reforms would lead to a brighter future for retirees in Nigeria.(NAN)