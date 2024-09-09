Unijos constructs 10-lane swimming pool for NUGA games hosting

By Polycarp Auta

The Management of the University of Jos has commenced the construction of a 10-lane Olympic Size Swimming Pool ahead of the upcoming National Universities Games Association (NUGA).

Prof. Tanko Ishaya, the Vice Chancellor of the University disclosed this on Monday while handing over the project site to Kaplan Consults Ltd. and Caniyota Ltd., the firms handling the project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NUGA games, to be hosted by the university, is scheduled to hold between April and May 2025.

Ishaya, who explained that the project was being funded with Internally Generated Revenue, said that the swimming pool is one of the key facilities needed toward a successful NUGA games.

“Once this project is completed, all the necessary sporting facilities required for us to host the best NUGA games will be in place.

“I am calling on the contractors to carry out this job within the 16-week specified period; we need a quality job as well.

“We will expect briefing on weekly basis on the progress of work because we want this facility to be ready at least three months before the competition,” he said.

Earlier, Mrs Halima Auta, the university’s Director of Physical Facilities, explained that the swimming pool, a view pavilion and changing rooms would be handled by Kaplan Consult Ltd., while the training pool, all procurement and installations would be done by Caniyota Ltd.

Responding on behalf of the Contractors, Mr Kinsley Nathaniel of Kaplan Consults Ltd., promised to deploy the expertise needed to execute the project to an international standard. (NAN)