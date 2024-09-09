NLC demands immediate release of Ajaero

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of its President, Mr Joe Ajaero.

By Joan Nwagwu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajaero was allegedly arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), on Monday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport on his way to the UK for a TUC meeting.

Mr Benson Upah, NLC Head of Information, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Upah said that Ajaero was seized and whisked away by agents of the Nigerian State while on his way to the Uk, on the invitation of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Britain.

He said that Ajaero was set to attend and address the global gathering of workers, on behalf of Nigerian workers at the TUC in the UK.

According to him, in light of this troubling development, the congress puts all its affiliates, State Councils, Civil society allies and all patriotic Nigerians on the highest state of alert.

” The congress will not stand idly by while the rights of its leaders and members are trampled upon.

“Accordingly, we demand for the immediate and unconditional release of comrade Ajaero.

“We call on the international community, human rights organisations, and all advocates of democracy to take note of this rising wave of authoritarianism in Nigeria.

” The world must bear witness to these assaults on human dignity, civil liberties, and the rule of law.

“The NLC remains resolute in its commitment to protecting workers’ rights and will not be cowed by the oppressive tactics of the state.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Ajaero and the cessation of all forms of harassment against labour leaders and the Nigerian working class, including innocent,”he said.

Upah said that the congress was yet to ascertain its president whereabouts or state of health, as all efforts made to get in touch with him had proved abortive.

” We wish to categorically state that Comrade Ajaero has been detained without any legal warrant or formal instrument.

“His detention is a brazen act of intimidation and completely unjustified under the laws of our nation.

“The mere contemplation of not just stopping a lawful citizen from travelling but also sequestering his freedom, is an affront to our democratic and natural rights as a people and as workers,’”he said.

He said that the NLC is also demanding the release all Nigerians languishing in various prisons around the country, for exercising their democratic rights to protest in the #EndBadGovernance around the country.

“Finally, the organs of the congress are in a closed door meeting whose outcome will be made available to the public,”he said.(NAN)