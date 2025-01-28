Transport union member faces breach of trust charge 

A transport union member, one Nafi’u Bala, was on Tuesday brought before a Shari’a Court l, sitting at Magajin Gari Kaduna, for allegedly failing to deliver goods.

By Aisha Gambo



Bala is facing trial on a count charge of breach of trust.

The prosecutor, ASP Luka Sadau, told the court that on Jan. 23, a business woman, Mrs Eunice Ojeh, a resident of Sabon Tasha, reported the case to the police station.

According to Sadau, the complainant sent one Abdullahi Hashimu to kawo car park to deliver 15 measures of maize flour, two measures of beans and a sum of N1.1 million tied inside the same bag.

He said the goods were to be transported to Ibilo in Edo State, but the goods did not get there.

“All efforts made to retrieve it proved abortive,” he said.

The defendant who took charge of transporting the goods denied the allegation of breach of trust.

Bala said that he sent the goods after receiving them, but the goods went missing along the way.

The judge, Kabir Muhammad,

granted bail to the defendant on the condition to provide a reliable surety.

Muhammad ordered the complainant to present witnesses and adjourned the case until Feb.10 for hearing.(NAN)