Fuji musician, Obesere, celebrates 60th birthday

Fuji musician, Abass Obesere, also known by his stage name “Omo Rapala”, on Tuesday celebrated his 60th birthday anniversary.

By Taiye Olayemi

Fuji musician, Abass Obesere, also known by his stage name “Omo Rapala”, on Tuesday celebrated his 60th birthday anniversary.

Obesere took to his verified Instagram page, @officialobesere, to celebrate, with the display of some of his photos captioned “Allihamdulillah .”

Some celebrities also took to the comment section of the post to congratulate him.

Actor Kunle Adegbite wrote, “Papa at 60th. Long may you live sir , imInsha Allah, Amen. So happy for you sir.”

Also, Sunkanmi Omobolanle wrote, “Happy birthday Baami .”

Actress Omowunmi Ajiboye said, “Happy birthday to you sir. I wish you many Happy returns .”

Mustapha Sholagbade wrote, “Happy birthday to you, sir and congratulations sir .”

Kunle Afod said, “Happy birthday to you sir.”

Actress Bimpe Akintunde wrote, “Happy birthday, Agba Akin ️.” (NAN) (nannews.ng)