Traditional Rulers Highlight Youth Empowerment as Pillar of Peace in the Lake Chad Basin, Applaud Gov. Buni’s Example

At the meeting of the traditional rulers at the ongoing Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum, traditional rulers have emphasized the critical role of youth empowerment in governance as a means of mitigating conflict and enhancing societal harmony.

They lauded Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State for his exemplary efforts in engaging youths through appointments and empowerment programs, which have set a benchmark for inclusive governance.

The traditional rulers noted that the Lake Chad Basin, plagued by the devastating effects of insurgency, unemployment, and poverty, requires deliberate policies to channel youthful energy towards productive and developmental activities.

They argued that empowering young people not only addresses their socio-economic challenges but also prevents them from being lured into criminal activities.

Governor Buni’s administration was singled out as a model in this regard. Through strategic initiatives, he has prioritized youth inclusion in governance by appointing capable young individuals into key leadership positions.

This not only gives youths a sense of belonging but also equips them with valuable experience to contribute to state development and the nation.

The Buni-led government has rolled out numerous empowerment programs aimed at providing skills acquisition, startup capital, and entrepreneurial training for young people.

These initiatives have significantly reduced unemployment and created a sense of hope among the youth in Yobe State.

The traditional rulers highlighted that such efforts are essential for peacebuilding, as they address the root causes of unrest in the region.

They urged other leaders in the Lake Chad Basin to emulate Governor Buni’s approach by implementing policies that actively involve young people in decision-making processes and provide opportunities for their growth.

Governor Buni’s commitment to youth development serves as a reminder that sustainable peace can only be achieved when the younger generation is equipped with the tools to contribute positively to society.

His efforts are a testament to the transformative power of inclusive governance in rebuilding communities and fostering long-lasting stability.

.