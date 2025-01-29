Telecom tariff hike: NLC declares mass rally on Feb. 4

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared plans to embark on a nationwide mass rally on Feb. 4 over the 50 per cent hike on telecom services by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

Mr Joe Ajaero, NLC President, said this in a communique issued at the end of the Congress’s National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the NAC-in-session totally rejected the 50 per cent telecom tariff hike as it was considered as too harsh for the citizens.

According to him, to express our collective opposition to this arbitrary tariff hike, the NLC will embark on a nationwide mass rally on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

“The rally will serve as a warning on the dangers of imposing such an unfair increase on a struggling population earning a minimum wage of only N70,000.

“A population that has suffered outrageous hike in the price of petrol, high cost of food, hike in electricity tariff and general rising inflation.

“All NLC affiliates and state councils are directed to begin full mobilisation in preparation for the February 4, 2025, nationwide protest rally. Willing civil society allies are also encouraged to join the preparation.

“The Congress calls on all Nigerian workers, the informal sector, and the general public to stand in solidarity against this unjust policy,” he said.

Ajaero therefore said that NAC-in-session called for the immediate suspension of the 50 per cent tariff hike.

He also called on the Federal Government, the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC and the National Assembly to engage in meaningful dialogue with critical stakeholders to review the proposed tariff adjustment.

He added it should be reviewed within the context of the economic realities facing Nigerians.

“Should these not be heeded, the Nigeria Labour Congress will escalate its actions, including the possibility of a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services.

“Others are further mass actions which may involve nationwide withdrawal of our service to resist policies that exacerbate poverty and inequality,”he said.

He added that the NLC remained committed to protecting the interests of Nigerian workers and citizens against exploitative economic policies.

“We will not relent in our struggle against policies that undermine the welfare and dignity of our people,”he said.(NAN)