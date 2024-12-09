Tax Reform Bills: South-East lawmakers in Senate, want wider consultation

The South East Caucus in the Senate has called for wider consultations with stakeholders on the Tax Reform Bills currently undergoing legislative process at both Chambers

By Kingsley Okoye

Leader of the caucus, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe ( APGA -Abia South), said this in an interview with journalists on Monday after a closed door meeting of Senators from the South – Eastern States.

Abaribe said senators from the zone were not against the bills but want wider consultations on the bills before full consideration of both chambers of the national assembly.

” As much as the entire senators from South East , are not against the tax reform bills before both chambers of the National Assembly for consideration , we want wider consultations to be carried out on them .

” Specifically , we need to consult with our constituents across the 15 senatorial districts in the zone , with our state governments and other critical stakeholders .

” We have read through the bills and want to share our knowledge with other stakeholders from the south east zone for much more equitable framework in the bills that will eventually be passed .

” We are not against the bills but need to consult with our people “, he said.

The tax reforms bills, comprised of the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill 2024 , Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024 and Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2024 had been a point of discuss among Nigerians since Oct 3, when the executive bills were forwarded to both chambers for consideration .

The Presidency, South – South caucus in the Senate had called for immediate consideration of the bills , other stakeholders such the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Northern Senators , Arewa Consultative forum had advocated for wider consultations on the bills.(NAN)