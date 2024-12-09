Benue to conduct livestock census to end farmers/herders clashes

The Benue State Government says plans are on the way to conduct a livestock census to end farmers/herders clashes and other forms of criminality.

By Emmanuel Antswen



Dr Aondoakaa Asambe, Principal Special Assistant (PSA) to Governor Hyacinth Alia on Livestock Development and Transboundary Animal Disease Control, made the disclosure on Monday after assessing abattoirs and livestock markets in Makurdi.

Asambe said that it has become expedient for the government to conduct a livestock census to know all livestock in the state and their owners.

He said the governor was desirous of turning around the fortunes of the livestock industry in the state.

According to him, all livestock establishments in the state will be resuscitated in the middle and long term while production would step up with improved livestock breeds.

“In the short term, our plans are to conduct the census and register livestock farmers, hatcheries, and feed mills with the sole target of first meeting up with the local consumption demands.

“Accurate data of livestock in the state will not only end farmers/herders clashes, cattle rustling, and other related crimes, but government interventions will also reach the target people in the industry.

“Conducting a livestock census o

r an animal census comes with a whole lot of benefits. The major one being that it helps to control the incessant clashes between farmers and herders that we have been having in the state.

“It will also control animals rustling. By the time the animal census is conducted, we will be able to trace all animals to their owners because they will all have tags.

“All animals coming to abattoirs must also have tags, so in this case, crime will be reduced within the industry to the barest minimum,” he said.

Asambe expressed concern that all abattoirs visited within Makurdi metropolis were below the minimum standards for slaughterhouses.

He stated that all of them do not have access to potable water, good roads, and failed to meet the basic hygiene standard.

“Our assessment of the facilities showed that the abattoirs are in very bad shape. They are facing a lot of challenges.

“From the way the meat is being prepared down to having access to potable water is their major challenge.

“There are places where the animal dung flows into the same water used to wash meat for human consumption, and this is very unhygienic and can cause a lot of diseases,” he said.

He said that the state government was determined to bring serious transformation into the industry and urged stakeholders to support the government to succeed.

Mr Austin Ugwu, Chairman, Meat Shop Owners Association Makurdi branch, appealed to the government to provide water and access roads to the abattoirs.

Ugwu, who spoke at the Wurukum Abattoir, said they also need a good working environment to carry out their businesses. (NAN)