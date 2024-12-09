Abbas urges stakeholders’ partnerships against corruption

By EricJames Ochigbo

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas has called on stakeholders to partner the Legislature to end corruption in the country.

Abbas Monday in Abuja at an event organised to mark the 2024 United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme is “Uniting the Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.”

Abbas said that the legislature efforts alone are insufficient to eradicate corruption saying that the fight against corruption required a collaborative approach involving civil society, the private sector, and the international community.

“Civil society organisations must continue to play their vital role in advocating for transparency and monitoring government activities, while partnerships with international bodies can enhance our capacity to tackle cross-border corruption and recover stolen assets.

“At the same time, empowering citizens to demand accountability and participate actively in governance will strengthen our collective resolve to build a corruption-free society.

“Corruption is not just a governance issue; it is a moral imperative that tests our institutions’ integrity and our leaders’ commitment.

“As parliamentarians, we must lead by example, ensuring our actions reflect the highest standards of probity and dedication to public service.

“The task before us is enormous, but so is our determination to overcome it. Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to eradicating corruption, promoting good governance, and fostering sustainable development.

“Together, we can build a Nigeria where every citizen has an opportunity to thrive, free from the debilitating effects of corruption,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Committee on Anti-Corruption, Rep. Kayode Akiolu (APC-Lagos state) reiterated the commitment of the committee to curbing corrupt practices across all sectors in the country.

He said that the theme resonates deeply with the collective responsibility to inspire and empower the next generation to champion integrity and uphold accountability.

Akiolu said that corruption, as we know, transcends financial misappropriation or outright theft.

According to him, at its core, corruption reflects a deviation from acceptable standards of conduct; whatever undermines the principles of fairness, justice, and the common good.

“It manifests in various forms, including abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism, and the neglect of ethical governance.

“When public officers abandon their duty to serve the people in favour of self-interest, the social fabric is eroded, economic progress is stunted, and the trust of the citizens is betrayed.

“As a committee, we remain steadfast in our mandate to combat corruption in all its forms.

“Over the past year, we have made significant strides in strengthening preventive measures, promoting transparency, and fostering accountability,” he said.

He called on all stakeholders to come together to build a Nigeria where the values of integrity and transparency are upheld as the bedrock of governance. (NAN)