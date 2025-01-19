Tanker Explosion: Prof. Yilwatda Commiserates With Govt., People of Niger State

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda commiserates with the Government and Good people of Niger State over the tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday 18th January, 2025 at Dikko junction, Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda commiserates with the Government and Good people of Niger State over the tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday 18th January, 2025 at Dikko junction, Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

The Minister describes the tragic incident which claimed dozens of lives and many injured as pathetic and unfortunate.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery for the injured.

Prof Yilwatda commended the State Governor, His Excellency Umaru Bago, for visiting the sight of the incident and the prompt action taken by relevant Agencies such as the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, , Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corp, the Nigeria Police, among others in evacuating victims at the scene.

“I am deeply saddened by the frequent occurrence of tanker explosions in the country which leads to loss of lives, injuries and damage to properties. I share in the pains of the community who lost their beloved ones in the devastating incident.

May Almighty God comfort the families of the victims and healing to the injured” he prayed.

He cautions motorists against reckless driving, encourages adherence to road safety measures and regular maintenance of vehicle.