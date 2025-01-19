Nigeria, Egypt elevate relationship to Comprehensive partnership

….Waive Visa for diplomats

The Minister of Foreign Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has visited Cairo, Egypt, to participate in the third round of political consultations with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, both foreign ministers agreed to elevate the relationship between Egypt and Nigeria to a “Comprehensive Partnership,” emphasizing mutual respect for each nation’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The Minister of Water Resources Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev and Abubakar Kyari the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security were part of Nigeria’s delegation.

A statement signed by Alkasim Abdulkadir, SA Media and Communications Strategy To Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar Minister of Foreign Affairs disclosed this.



Both countries have also committed to intensify coordination on regional and international issues, aiming to strengthen the African Union’s role in addressing continental challenges and promoting integration. They also pledged to work together to advance democracy, good governance, and the objectives of Agenda 2063.

While recognizing the shared threat of terrorism and extremism, Egypt and Nigeria agreed to enhance security cooperation by sharing experiences in implementing comprehensive counter-terrorism strategies. They also expressed a commitment to supporting conflict resolution in Africa through peacebuilding and sustainable development initiatives.



The ministers acknowledged the potential for increased bilateral economic engagement and agreed to encourage both governmental and private sector participation in areas such as agriculture, energy, telecommunications, and infrastructure. They also discussed plans to establish a Nigeria-Egypt Chamber of Commerce by the end of 2025, with a formal launch anticipated during the fourth round of ministerial-level consultations in Abuja in 2026.



Additionally, the ministers commended recent agreements on visa exemptions for diplomatic passport holders and the adjustment of visa fees for citizens of both countries, reflecting a mutual commitment to facilitating easier movement and stronger people-to-people connections.

The next session of the Joint Committee at the ministerial level is scheduled for the last quarter of 2025, underscoring the ongoing commitment to deepening bilateral relations.