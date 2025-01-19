Peoples Daily COO loses father

The death has occured of Alhaji Hameed Mohammed Adaji, the Imam of Sabon-Gari Masjid in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The late Hameed Mohammed Adaji, father of the Chief Operating Officer of Peoples Media Limited, Dr Hameed Mamman Bello, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15 in Ankpa, Kogi State after a brief illness.

The late Adaji died at the age of 98, and was buried in Ankpa same day according to Islamic tradition.

The late Hameed Adaji, an Islamic scholar, was until his death the Imam of Sabongari Masjid in Ankpa, and was also the Gago (Chief) of the Ameh Okpala Area of Ankpa. The appointment was at the instance of the Ankpa Local Government Authority.

The late Hameed Mohammed Adaji left behind two wives and children among whom are Alhaji Mamman Nasir Adaji, the General Manager Northern Operations of NAIRDA, an Electro-Mechanical Engineering company, and Dr Hameed Mamman Bello, the COO of Peoples Media Limited.

Well wishers described the late Hameed Adaji as a quiet and kind hearted man.

He lived a life of total submission to the will of Allah and dedicated his quality time for the propagation of Islamic education in his community.

He loved his family dearly and preached love, unity and complete devotion to the worship of God and Islamic monotheism.

A family member, Salihu Abu described him as the last of his generation. “We will all miss him dearly,” he said.

“May Allah cleanse him of his sins and grant him Aljannatu Firdausi. Ameeen ya Rabbil Alameen,” Salihu said.

“May his sense of service to family and community abide with us all. Allahumma ameeen.

“May Allah console us all left behind to mourn him. Ameeen thumma Ameeen,” he added.