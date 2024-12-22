Stampede: CAN calls for improved safety measures to avoid future incidents

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a stampede, and urged for compassion, and improved safety measures for future events.

By Philomina Attah

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a stampede at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, claimed 10 lives, including four children, as thousands rushed to receive Christmas palliatives.

“The National Leadership of CAN is disturbed by the tragic events at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama on Saturday morning.

“We have learned that at least ten people, including children, lost their lives in a stampede while trying to seek help from the church.

“This tragedy is not just statistics; it represents real families who are hurting. Each person lost was someone’s beloved family member.

“We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church and to the families affected by this terrible incident. We stand together with you in this time of sadness and prayer,” he said.

According to him, the tragedy follows similar stampedes in Ibadan and Anambra, highlighting the urgent need for better planning and oversight

This heartbreaking incident underscores Nigeria’s growing struggles with crowd management during relief efforts amid a severe cost-of-living crisis.

Archbishop Okoh added that in the face of these tragedies, CAN recognised the importance of coming together to support those who were grieving.

“It is crucial that we listen to one another, share our feelings, and offer help in any way we can. This is a time for compassion and understanding as we help one another heal.

“As we reflect on these devastating events, we invite all Nigerians to come together with kindness and understanding. Let us support one another and work towards creating a place where everyone feels safe and valued.

“Together, we can honour the memory of those we have lost by committing to a future filled with hope, where every life matters, and where we can gather in safety and peace, sharing in the abundance of food and support that we can provide for one another as a nation”, he said. (NAN)