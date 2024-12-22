Buhari mourns loss of lives in stampedes, extends Christmas, New Year greetings

Former President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his grief and extends condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the series tragic stampedes in Oyo State, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and Anambra in which several lives were lost.

In a message on Sunday, the former President expressed sympathy to Governors Seyi Makinde, Oyo State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra and Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT and appealed to the leaders to pass on his words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wishes of a speedy recovery to those injured in the stampedes.

The former president also sympathized with the Catholic community which is also affected.

Muhammadu Buhari extended his warm wishes to Nigerians on the occasion of Christmas and called on fellow countrymen to recall the noble teachings of Jesus Christ.

He also extends heartfelt wishes to each and every citizen of our great nation a Happy New Year, 2025, saying “may this year bring us all immense prosperity, peace, and good health.”