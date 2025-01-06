Southern Kaduna Journalists commend Tinubu over Federal Varsity, others

The Southern Kaduna Journalists’ Forum (SKJF) has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the establishment of a Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia and a Federal Medical Centre in Southern Kaduna.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Southern Kaduna Journalists’ Forum (SKJF) has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the establishment of a Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia and a Federal Medical Centre in Southern Kaduna.

The forum hailed the decision as a milestone in addressing the region’s educational and healthcare needs.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Ango Bally, the SKJF commended the collaborative efforts of Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani; the Senator representing Kaduna South, Barrister Sunday Marshall Katung; and Hon. Amos Gwamna Magaji of Zango Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency. “This historic achievement is a testament to their unity and dedication. The establishment of these projects underscores the transformative power of inclusive governance,” Bally said.

The forum noted that the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, which will also have a campus in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area, is set to position the region as a hub for innovation and technical expertise. “This university is more than an academic institution; it is a beacon of hope for a region that has long faced challenges of marginalization and underdevelopment,” Bally added.

The establishment of the Federal Medical Centre is also seen as a game-changer in improving healthcare access. The SKJF highlighted its potential to provide critical medical services to communities in Kaduna State and neighboring states, fostering better healthcare outcomes for the region.

The forum expressed appreciation to Vice President Kashim Shettima, who announced the presidential assent on December 28, 2023, during a condolence visit to Southern Kaduna. The Vice President also pledged that the federal government would collaborate with the state government to improve infrastructure in the region, particularly road networks.

The SKJF affirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance the welfare of communities in Southern Kaduna. “As custodians of public opinion, we will continue to advocate for policies that promote development, peace, and unity in our region and beyond,” Bally concluded.

This landmark development is in line with President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which emphasizes inclusivity and nation-building through strategic projects that benefit marginalized communities.