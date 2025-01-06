Earthquake as EFCC sacks 27 Officers for Fraudulent Activities, Misconduct

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it has dismissed twenty seven (27) officers from its workforce in 2024.

News Diary Online report that the anti-graft agency said in a statement that the sack was part “its quest to enforce integrity and rid its fold of fraudulent elements”

The EFCC statement signed by Dele Oyewale, its head, media & publicity said that the officers were dismissed for various offences bordering on fraudulent activities and misconduct. Their dismissal, FOLLOWING THE RECOMMENDATION OF THE STAFF Disciplinary Committee of the EFCC, was ratified by the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

According to the the EFCC spokesman, Olukoyede reiterated the commitment of the Commission to zero tolerance for corruption, warning that no officer is immune to disciplinary measures. “Every modicum of allegation against any staff of the Commission would always be investigated, including a trending $400,000 claim of a yet-to-be-identified supposed staff of the EFCC against a Sectional Head. The core values of the Commission are sacrosanct and would always be held in optimal regard at all times,”Oyewale said.

The EFCC also alerted the public to the sinister activities of impersonators and blackmailers using the name of its Executive Chairman to extort money from high-profile suspects being investigated by the EFCC.

For example, the commission said, two members of an alleged syndicate, Ojobo Joshua and Aliyu Hashim were recently arraigned before Justice Jude Onwuebuzie of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Abuja for allegedly contacting a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Kaka and demanding $1million from him for “Olukoyede to give him soft landing” on a non-existing investigation. Such characters are still on the loose seeking victims.



“Olukoyede remains a man of integrity that cannot be swayed by monetary influences. The public is enjoined to always report such disreputable elements to the Commission,” the statement further said.

“Additionally, the EFCC is aware of moves being hatched in some quarters to blackmail officers of the Commission through unwholesome means. Suspects being investigated for some economic and financial crimes who have failed to compromise their investigators would always clutch at any straw. Such blackmailers should not be accorded any form of attention,” EFCC spokesman said.